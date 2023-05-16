MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.