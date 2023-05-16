MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) vs. Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Critical Analysis

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 21.81% 10.42% 4.06% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 12.44 $1.29 million $0.82 13.93 Templeton Global Income Fund -$38.34 million -11.32 N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 185.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About Templeton Global Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.