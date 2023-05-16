Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $400.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 383,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Further Reading

