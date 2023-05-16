MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
Insider Activity at MiNK Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- Akamai Technologies Soars on Robust Cybersecurity and Cloud Sales
- Sarepta Soars 31% As FDA Panel Backs Muscular Dystrophy Therapy
- Cloudflare Is Flaring Up After Post-Earnings Overreaction
- Magellan Midstream Partners Rallies On $18.8 Billion Merger
- First Solar Rises to a 15-Year High on Sunny Takeover Deal
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.