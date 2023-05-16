MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.69 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,866,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 350,954 shares of company stock worth $362,492 in the last ninety days. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

