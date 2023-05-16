Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 294 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,718 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $44,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

