Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $41,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AG opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

