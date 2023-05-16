Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $48.07 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.