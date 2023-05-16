Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 210,852 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,852 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.78% of Hess Midstream worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 401,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 2.7 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.59%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

