Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 210,852 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,852 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.78% of Hess Midstream worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 401,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Midstream Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.59%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

