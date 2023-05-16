Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.17% of A10 Networks worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $116,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,852 shares of company stock worth $552,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

