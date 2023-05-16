Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,398 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

