Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Westlake worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

