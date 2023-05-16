Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,581 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Airbnb worth $36,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.