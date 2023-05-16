Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 9,219 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,293,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 471,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

