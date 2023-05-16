Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
NYSE MBLY opened at $38.29 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.
