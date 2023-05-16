MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MOBOX has a market cap of $79.66 million and $3.72 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,891,694 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

