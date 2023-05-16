Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.15. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDV shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the first quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

