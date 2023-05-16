Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.