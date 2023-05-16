Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

