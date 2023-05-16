Monero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.75 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $152.29 or 0.00562059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $40.75 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,094.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00322470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00067076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00426482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,279,282 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

