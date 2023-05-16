Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,490 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,850,000 after buying an additional 115,327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

