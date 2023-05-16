Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,009,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,950,406. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $297.21. The company has a market capitalization of $734.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

