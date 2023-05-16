Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 551,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

