Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after buying an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

