Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 684,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

