Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $94.55. 803,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

