Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CME Group by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 137,826 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 18,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 318,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 259,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 168,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.