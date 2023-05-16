Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,801 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.94. 1,897,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,120. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

