Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. 1,265,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

