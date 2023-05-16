Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

