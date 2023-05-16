Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.96 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

