My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $456,987.72

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $948,013.44 and $456,987.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,706 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.