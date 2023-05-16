National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

National Express Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About National Express Group

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

