Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 61027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

