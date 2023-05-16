Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

