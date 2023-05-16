New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 215,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.