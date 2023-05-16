NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund stock traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.45 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 3,007,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,236. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.48. The company has a market capitalization of £616.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

