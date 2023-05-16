NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,802 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $227,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NEE traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,475. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

