Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Down 7.3%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 552,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,378,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.
NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.
Nextracker Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88.
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
