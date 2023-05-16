Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.5 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

