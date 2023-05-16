Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

