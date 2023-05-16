Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 14,105 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

