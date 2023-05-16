Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

