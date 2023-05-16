Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Read More

