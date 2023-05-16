Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.14% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 338,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.6 %

FOUR opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

