Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 58,940 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,940 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.52% of Construction Partners worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $9,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

