Nicholas Company Inc. Takes $4.23 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

