North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,339. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

