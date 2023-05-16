Northland Securities Cuts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $37.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

