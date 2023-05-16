NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading 1.9% Higher

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 4,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWHUF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
