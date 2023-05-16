Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

