Numeraire Market Cap Tops $84.28 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $84.28 million and $38,734.74 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $13.52 or 0.00049966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,877,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,231,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

